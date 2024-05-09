Menu

Education

Ontario government to step up efforts to protect students’ data

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2024 10:22 am
1 min read
Ontario says it will bring forward legislation to protect students' data. A person uses a cell phone in Ottawa on Monday, July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Ontario says it will bring forward legislation to protect students' data. A person uses a cell phone in Ottawa on Monday, July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
Ontario says it will bring forward legislation to protect students’ data.

The province says it wants to better safeguard children’s information and prevent it from being stolen in cyber incidents.

Public and Business Service Delivery Minister Todd McCarthy says future regulations could include software standards to avoid student data being used by predatory marketing companies.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

McCarthy says studies show the majority of digital programs for very young children collect identifying data and share it with third parties.

The province will consult with social media and tech experts, school boards and parents as it figures out how to best protect students.

The province recently announced cell phones would be banned in schools during instructional time and plans to remove social media from school networks and devices.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

