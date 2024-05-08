Menu

Canada

RCMP present but not enforcing injunction at Alberta oil blockade

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2024 3:27 pm
1 min read
Members of the Woodland Cree First Nation take part in a blockade of an oil lease road in northern Alberta as shown in this undated handout image. Police say they're present at the blockade but aren't enforcing an injunction for members of the First Nation to clear the site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Woodland Cree First Nation-Paul Lavoie **MANDATORY CREDIT **. View image in full screen
Police say they’re present at a blockade of an oil lease road in northern Alberta but aren’t enforcing an injunction for members of a local First Nation to clear the site.

Cpl. Mathew Howell says RCMP are keeping the peace and trying to get representatives of Obsidian Energy and the Woodland Cree First Nation to resolve the dispute.

The dispute began in February.

The First Nation says it hasn’t been consulted on Obsidian’s expansion plans and has concerns about earthquakes resulting from company activity.

Obsidian faced an environmental protection order from Alberta’s energy regulator after causing the largest earthquake in the province’s history in 2022.

Meanwhile, Obsidian says the First Nation is trying to force it into hiring only members of the Woodland Cree.

Woodland Cree members are blocking a road that the company was using to conduct maintenance on a pipeline site.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

