Regina police introduce monitoring technology in their detention facility

In an effort to meet the need for enhanced monitoring of detainees in their detention facility, the Regina Police Service (RPS) has introduced an initiative to implement biometric monitoring technology.

On Wednesday, RPS announced this initiative and claimed to be the first police service in Saskatchewan to integrate it into custodial care protocols.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals in our custody is a top priority for the Regina Police Service,” stated Chief Farooq Sheikh in a release. “The introduction of biometric monitoring represents a proactive and innovative approach to detainee care, aligning with our commitment of leveraging technology to enhance public safety.”

RPS said what led to the decision to adopt the initiative comes after a comprehensive review of a tragic incident of a male detainee who died in custody last August. The detainee’s death prompted the review which highlighted the critical need for enhanced monitoring capabilities to strengthen detainee welfare.

“Our investment in biometric monitoring reflects our dedication to proactive, person-centered detainee care,” stated Pierre Beauchesne, Staff Sergeant in charge of Central Services, who led this implementation. “Through the utilization of innovative technology, our goal is to foster a safer and more responsive custodial environment, prioritizing the health and well-being of those entrusted in our care.”

The biometric monitoring system was implemented last month.