Vacant Lake Country building damaged in fire

A vacant building fire in Lake Country was saved Tuesday, due to the quick work of firefighters.
It was around 7 p.m. when Lake Country RCMP were called to a fire at the 9900 Block of Highway 97 and found a building full of smoke and fire inside.
“Fortunately no one was injured as the building was closed and unoccupied at the time,” fire officials said in a press release.
The building was saved and Lake Country Fire Department have completed an investigation into the cause.
In the end they have determined the fire was not criminal in nature and there is no risk to the public.
Officers remained on scene until a contractor was able to secure the building.
