Fire

Vacant Lake Country building damaged in fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 8, 2024 12:18 pm
1 min read
Lake Country Fire Department was sent to a fire on Highway 97 Tuesday. View image in full screen
Lake Country Fire Department was sent to a fire on Highway 97 Tuesday. Courtesy Facebook
A vacant building fire in Lake Country was saved Tuesday, due to the quick work of firefighters.

It was around 7 p.m. when Lake Country RCMP were called to a fire at the 9900 Block of Highway 97 and found a building full of smoke and fire inside.

Search for missing Kelowna senior resumes

“Fortunately no one was injured as the building was closed and unoccupied at the time,” fire officials said in a press release.

The building was saved and Lake Country Fire Department have completed an investigation into the cause.

In the end they have determined the fire was not criminal in nature and there is no risk to the public.

Officers remained on scene until a contractor was able to secure the building.

 

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

