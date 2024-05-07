Menu

Canada

Manitoba byelection could be close race in normally strong Tory constituency

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2024 3:54 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is not saying when he will call a byelection in a Winnipeg constituency previously held by former premier Heather Stefanson, but interest appears to be growing already. Kinew, left, meets with Stefanson in the premier's office in Winnipeg, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is not saying when he will call a byelection in a Winnipeg constituency previously held by former premier Heather Stefanson, but interest appears to be growing already. Kinew, left, meets with Stefanson in the premier's office in Winnipeg, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is not saying when he will call a byelection in a Winnipeg constituency, but interest among potential candidates appears to be growing.

The Tuxedo seat was vacated on Monday by former premier Heather Stefanson.

It has historically been a stronghold of the Progressive Conservatives, but in last year’s provincial election, the NDP came within 300 votes of taking the seat.

Brent Pooles, the president of the Progressive Conservative Party, says four people have already expressed interest in being the party’s candidate for the upcoming byelection.

One of them is Shannon Martin, a former legislature member who says he has already started knocking on doors in Tuxedo.

Under provincial law, the byelection must be held within six months of a seat becoming vacant.

Click to play video: 'Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson leaving politics'
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson leaving politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

