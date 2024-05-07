Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Plane damaged by trio suspected of breaking into Vernon airport: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 5:13 pm
1 min read
Vernon plane damged
Vernon RCMP said on April 20, a trio climbed over a fence and onto the airfield at the Vernon Regional Airport, then damaged a plane. COURTESY: VERNON RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A plane at Vernon’s airport incurred thousands of dollars of damage by three people who broke in last month.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Vernon RCMP said at around 11 p.m. on April 20, the trio climbed over a perimeter security fence and onto the airfield at the Vernon Regional Airport.

“Once inside, the trio accessed and climbed in and out of several of the aircraft on the ground which resulted in several thousand dollars worth of damages to one of them,” Const. Chris Terleski said in the media release.

Click to play video: 'Search for missing senior continues, but VSAR stood down'
Search for missing senior continues, but VSAR stood down
Trending Now

RCMP released a photograph, asking if the public might recognize the person in the image.

Story continues below advertisement

Terleski said anyone who does know the individuals can contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file #2024-6040. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices