Plane damaged by trio suspected of breaking into Vernon airport: RCMP

A plane at Vernon’s airport incurred thousands of dollars of damage by three people who broke in last month.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Vernon RCMP said at around 11 p.m. on April 20, the trio climbed over a perimeter security fence and onto the airfield at the Vernon Regional Airport.

“Once inside, the trio accessed and climbed in and out of several of the aircraft on the ground which resulted in several thousand dollars worth of damages to one of them,” Const. Chris Terleski said in the media release.

RCMP released a photograph, asking if the public might recognize the person in the image.

Terleski said anyone who does know the individuals can contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file #2024-6040. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at nokscrimestoppers.com.