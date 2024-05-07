Menu

Crime

Guelph man charged after providing officers with fake name: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 7, 2024 10:25 am
1 min read
Police said a man provided a false name after he came out of a business on Eramosa Road on Monday morning. An officer learned the man's real name and discovered the man was a suspended driver. View image in full screen
Police said a man provided a false name after he came out of a business on Eramosa Road on Monday morning. An officer learned the man's real name and discovered the man was a suspended driver. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph police handed out a ticket after they say an individual provided them with a fake name.

Police said an officer on patrol followed a grey SUV on Monday morning on Eramosa Road.

The driver abruptly turned into a plaza and went into a business. The officer spoke to driver after he came out of the business and, according to police, gave a false name.

Police said the man’s true identity was discovered and it turned out he was a suspended driver.

A 38-year-old Guelph man has a court date on June 18.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

