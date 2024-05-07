Guelph man charged after providing officers with fake name: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police handed out a ticket after they say an individual provided them with a fake name.

Police said an officer on patrol followed a grey SUV on Monday morning on Eramosa Road.

The driver abruptly turned into a plaza and went into a business. The officer spoke to driver after he came out of the business and, according to police, gave a false name.

Police said the man’s true identity was discovered and it turned out he was a suspended driver.

A 38-year-old Guelph man has a court date on June 18.