Guelph man charged after providing officers with fake name: police

Guelph police handed out a ticket after they say an individual provided them with a fake name.
Police said an officer on patrol followed a grey SUV on Monday morning on Eramosa Road.
The driver abruptly turned into a plaza and went into a business. The officer spoke to driver after he came out of the business and, according to police, gave a false name.
Police said the man’s true identity was discovered and it turned out he was a suspended driver.
A 38-year-old Guelph man has a court date on June 18.
