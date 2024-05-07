Menu

Horse, drivers all right after trailer overturned in New Tecumseth crash

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 11:29 am
1 min read
The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended 7th Line and 15th Side Road in the Town of New Tecumseth in relation to a motor vehicle collision, involving a horse trailer. View image in full screen
Nottawasaga OPP were at 7th Line and 15th Side Road in the Town of New Tecumseth in relation to a motor vehicle crash involving a horse trailer. Via OPP
A two-vehicle crash on Monday that could have been worse left all parties walking away with only minor injuries — including those with four hooves.

Nottawasaga OPP say the crash happened on Seventh Line and 15th Side Road in the Town of New Tecumseth.

Police say they responded to the scene of the crash, which involved an overturned horse trailer containing a 21-year-old horse named Donte.

Members of the Nottawasaga OPP were at the scene of the two-vehicle collision which overturned a horse trailer containing a 21-year-old horse named ‘Donte.’ View image in full screen
Members of the Nottawasaga OPP were at the scene of the two-vehicle collision which overturned a horse trailer containing a 21-year-old horse named ‘Donte.’. Via OPP
With the assistance of New Tecumseth Fire, Simcoe County Paramedics, Two Tack Emergency Medical Services and a local veterinarian, police say the horse was safely removed from the trailer with minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The drivers of the motor vehicles remained at the scene, sustaining only minor injuries, police say.

No charges have been laid, and the roadway has since been reopened.

