Horse, drivers all right after trailer overturned in New Tecumseth crash

A two-vehicle crash on Monday that could have been worse left all parties walking away with only minor injuries — including those with four hooves.

Nottawasaga OPP say the crash happened on Seventh Line and 15th Side Road in the Town of New Tecumseth.

Police say they responded to the scene of the crash, which involved an overturned horse trailer containing a 21-year-old horse named Donte.

Members of the Nottawasaga OPP were at the scene of the two-vehicle collision which overturned a horse trailer containing a 21-year-old horse named 'Donte.'

With the assistance of New Tecumseth Fire, Simcoe County Paramedics, Two Tack Emergency Medical Services and a local veterinarian, police say the horse was safely removed from the trailer with minor injuries.

The drivers of the motor vehicles remained at the scene, sustaining only minor injuries, police say.

No charges have been laid, and the roadway has since been reopened.