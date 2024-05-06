Menu

Politics

Park board to vote on year-round pay parking at Vancouver’s Spanish Banks

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 5:06 pm
1 min read
Spanish Banks could be losing it’s free parking
Year-round pay parking could be coming to one of Vancouver's most popular beaches. The Vancouver park-board votes Monday night.
Year-round pay parking could soon come to one of Vancouver’s most popular beaches.

The Vancouver Park Board is slated to debate the possibility of adding pay parking to public parking at Spanish Banks at its Monday meeting.

Parks commissioner Tom Digby said the city was looking at a “small, reasonable charge that’s not excessive.”

Paid parking now in effect at 3 popular West Vancouver parks

“We are looking at that on whether it is a reasonable solution,” he told Global News.

“It is the only free place for city parking and people may say, ‘Shouldn’t we keep that privilege?’ But the city has asked us to increase our revenues, the system for running the parks is very expensive, so we’re looking at that carefully.”

City staff are recommending the fees to improve accessibility and reduce traffic impacts in the neighbourhood while improving pedestrian safety and vehicle security and generating revenue.

Permanent pay parking coming to Lynn Canyon Park

If approved, the change would take effect in July, at a rate of $1 per hour during the summer and a reduced fee during the off-season.

The city estimates parking would generate about $70,000 per year in revenue.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

