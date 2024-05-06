Menu

National

Crime

Regina man charged following stolen auto, robbery reports

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 2:58 pm
1 min read
Regina Police badge
Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Albert Street on May 3 at 10:45 a.m. and learned a man had reportedly stolen a truck. File / Global News
Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) have charged a 31-year-old man in relation to a stolen auto report and robbery incident on Friday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Albert Street on May 3 at 10:45 a.m. and learned a man had reportedly stolen a truck.

“While on the route to the call, police received a report that a truck matching the description of the stolen truck had just crashed into a fence on the 1300 block of Angus Street and that the driver had fled on foot,” a release read. “Police arrived and located the vehicle stopped on the 1300 block of Angus Street.”

Not long after, police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Dewdney Avenue for the report of a robbery in progress.

“Information indicated that that a male entered a hotel restaurant, caused damage and took merchandise, and threatened to shoot staff. The male then fled,” police stated. “Police arrived and learned that the male had returned and was causing a disturbance.”

Police said they found the man in a hotel hallway and took him into custody outside after a foot pursuit. An item seized was “revealed to be a common household object, and not a firearm.”

Police say the man was involved in the stolen vehicle incident.

Nigel Paul Deschambault, of Regina, has been charged with robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop after an accident and driving while impaired.

The accused made his first appearance on these charges in provincial court on Monday morning.

