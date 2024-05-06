New flood detection system warns Regina drivers when Albert St. underpass is blocked

Send this page to someone via email

When it rains in Regina, it is almost normal to see a vehicle or two stuck in an underpass due to flooding.

However, with a new initiative, the City of Regina hopes to reduce that risk as it partners with SGI to introduce an underpass flood detection sensor system for Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive.

“The new system is now live. It includes sensors installed in the underpass that automatically trigger when flooding reaches a high-risk level to inform drivers and City staff that the underpass is closed,” the City of Regina stated in a release.

“Do not enter” signs will turn on when the system is active, according to the city. The signs have been installed at traffic lights at the intersections of Saskatchewan Drive and Albert Street, 9th Avenue and Albert Street, and North Railway Street and Albert Street.

“The traffic signals around the underpass will also turn red to reinforce that the road is closed,” the city said. “Additionally, the system will send a notice directly to the City to help staff more effectively respond to flooding.”

The $185,000 price tag for the system is funded with $60,000 from SGI and $125,000 from the city, the release said.