Canada

Family of mother and child killed in Edmonton among 100s marking Red Dress Day

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 8:02 am
Click to play video: 'Edmontonians remember lost loved ones on Red Dress Day'
Edmontonians remember lost loved ones on Red Dress Day
WATCH: One year ago, a mother and child were randomly stabbed to death in Mill Woods, in a crime that shocked Edmonton. Sunday, their loved ones paid tribute to them, joining thousands across the country, marching for Red Dress Day. Jasmine King explains.
One year ago, a mother and child were randomly stabbed to death in Mill Woods in a crime that shocked Edmonton. On Sunday, their loved ones paid tribute to them, joining thousands across the country, marching for Red Dress Day.

“We’re a big strong family we try to stay strong and we have a lot of support,” said Donna Robillard, Carolann’s mother. “I remember last year I went for the Red Dress Day walk that day when they got murdered. that’s when I heard the tragic news about them, that hit me.”

The attack outside Crawford Plains School in Mill Woods on May 5, 2023, claimed the lives of 35-year-old mother Carolann Robillard and her 11-year-old daughter Sara Miller, who preferred to go by the name Jayden. A year later, the family marked the grim milestone at the same event.

The faces of their lost loved ones are found on pins, sweaters and posters throughout the crowd.

“It doesn’t feel real. It’s just weird to see my mom and my brother on everyone and not here with us,” said Tanisha Miller.

Click to play video: 'Emotional funeral for mother and daughter killed outside Mill Woods school'
Emotional funeral for mother and daughter killed outside Mill Woods school

Hundreds of people marched Sunday for the annual Red Dress Day. The national day honours missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people, but boys and men are not left out either.

“We want to know what is going on with our sisters and brothers. How come they’re going missing and nobody is hearing anything? Nobody is talking about it,” said Lena Daniels.

Downtown Edmonton was covered in red as people walked towards Beaver Hill Park. Marchers even stopped for a spontaneous round dance halfway through.

Dozens of posters were held high with the names and pictures of those missing and murdered. Many walking have been personally impacted.

“I’m holding a picture of my brother his name was Terence Alook. He went missing on October 10, 2016, from our reserve, our hometown Wabasca,” said Kelly Alook.

Click to play video: 'Canada, Manitoba to develop Red Dress Alert for missing Indigenous women and girls'
Canada, Manitoba to develop Red Dress Alert for missing Indigenous women and girls

Daniels was walking with a poster of Audrey Beaver.

“She’s been missing for three and a half years. She is my daughter’s, sister’s, grandmother. She went missing in the streets of Edmonton, there’s been no signs of her,” Daniels said.

No matter how much support these events get marchers say it’s bittersweet. Amanda Robillard is still emotional when she speaks of the family members she lost a year ago.

“There’s no justice. It’s sad,” she said.

