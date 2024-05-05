Potential for snow flurries on Coquihalla, Highway 3

Send this page to someone via email

Winter has yet to fully retreat and as temperatures stay cool the risk of snow remains on B.C.’s Southern Interior mountain passes.

Environment Canada issued an advisory that there could be flurries on higher elevations Sunday night through Monday on Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, and again from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Snow could also fall on the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt.

“Snow levels will remain at or below mountain pass levels in southern B.C. from (Sunday night) into Monday,” the national weather agency said in its statement.

“A Pacific frontal system is approaching the South Coast. It will cross through B.C. (Sunday night) and exit by late Monday.

Snowfall may stick in some areas but Environment Canada said it’s unclear how much.

The requirement for winter tires or chains has passed so being wary of conditions is all the more important.

Snow tires required on most routes in British Columbia from Oct. 1 to April 30. For select highways not located through mountain passes and/or high snowfall areas, tire and chain requirements end March 31.

Drive BC will have up to date information on road conditions.