Canada

Okanagan chapter of Ride for Dad donates $80K to BC Cancer

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 4, 2024 3:48 pm
1 min read
Bob Charron, second from right, a cancer survivor who’s also the chairperson for the Okanagan Motorcycle Ride for Dad club, helped present a cheque for $80,000 in Kelowna. View image in full screen
Bob Charron, second from right, a cancer survivor who’s also the chairperson for the Okanagan Motorcycle Ride for Dad club, helped present a cheque for $80,000 in Kelowna. Global News
Ride for Dad Okanagan and the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation continue to rev up their fight against cancer.

This week, a cheque for $80,000 was presented to BC Cancer and the Sindi Hawkins Cancer Clinic in Kelowna.

Making the presentation was Bob Charron, a cancer survivor who’s also the chairperson for the Okanagan Motorcycle Ride for Dad club.

Motorcycle Ride for Dad donates $100,000 to prostate cancer research

The $80,000 raised last year will go towards cutting-edge research in brachytherapy — a highly effective treatment that delivers radiation doses directly to a tumour site.

Charron knows all too well the importance of funding cancer research and care.

“Everybody here has a story, whether it be a family member or even a personal story,” said Charron. “I’ve got both. I lost my father and brother to cancer. I was a cancer patient and Dr. Crook was my oncologist and did the brachytherapy treatment. And I’m glad to say I am now cancer-free.”

This year’s 15th-anniversary ride will take place on June 9.

More information about the event, including how to donate, is available online.

