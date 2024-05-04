Okanagan chapter of Ride for Dad donates $80K to BC Cancer

Ride for Dad Okanagan and the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation continue to rev up their fight against cancer.
This week, a cheque for $80,000 was presented to BC Cancer and the Sindi Hawkins Cancer Clinic in Kelowna.
Making the presentation was Bob Charron, a cancer survivor who’s also the chairperson for the Okanagan Motorcycle Ride for Dad club.
The $80,000 raised last year will go towards cutting-edge research in brachytherapy — a highly effective treatment that delivers radiation doses directly to a tumour site.
Charron knows all too well the importance of funding cancer research and care.
“Everybody here has a story, whether it be a family member or even a personal story,” said Charron. “I’ve got both. I lost my father and brother to cancer. I was a cancer patient and Dr. Crook was my oncologist and did the brachytherapy treatment. And I’m glad to say I am now cancer-free.”
This year’s 15th-anniversary ride will take place on June 9.
More information about the event, including how to donate, is available online.
