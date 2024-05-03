Kelowna ‘Lego Master’ growing into new future she built

Skills she honed in childhood turned Stacey Roy into an international sensation more than a year ago when she won the title of Lego Master on the U.S. reality program.

Now the platform the Kelowna, B.C., woman built brick by brick is taking her to new heights.

She is moving to Los Angeles to capitalize on some of the opportunities that have come her way since she won top prize but she’s planning on returning home regularly. Los Angeles is simply closer to where her new adventures lie.

“I don’t think I knew what to expect. It was kind of a whirlwind. I was just thrown into it,” Roy said, adding later that everything from being selected to the show, actually winning and all the things since have been an “amazing experience.”

“I’ve been travelling all over North America meeting all the fans and families who love Lego just as much as I do,” Roy said from her Lego den in Kelowna, which is currently being dismantled.

“I’m having a blast with it and taking every opportunity that I can and I’m still continuing to build my Lego empire.”

Roy, an AFOL, or Adult Fan of Lego, has been to lots of different Lego conventions all over North America.

“Most recently I was just at BrickCon in Vancouver, which was really fun …and I also did my biggest convention to date, which is San Diego Comic Con,” she said.

“But I’ve gone everywhere whether it’s Bronxville, Ont., which is a really small town to, Florida, or Seattle, or L.A. — just all over because everyone loves Lego.”

And as many AFOLs and young builders alike know, Saturday is a big day in the brick-building universe. “May the Fourth be with you” is the cheery phrase that prompts people to dive into the Star Wars-inspired side of the Lego Universe.

Roy said her love of Lego started when she was a kid but it was a Star Wars set that lured her back to building as an adult.

“I actually just added to my collection something I’ve been wanting for years, which I was only able to get on eBay Canada,” she said, proudly showing off her Queen Amidala mini-figure.

“She was only ever in one set back in 2012 and I got my hands on her, so I treated myself.”

Amidala will likely fit into a complex Roy-created universe, when the time is right.

“I’m a storyteller at heart. So that’s kind of why I love LEGO,” she said.

“It’s a great outlet for me to get creative and storytelling and build something that I’m passionate about.”

All people can take a brick from her page.

“I would say start small. Take one of your existing Lego sets and expand on it,” she said. “You make the environment the world around it if you’re building a spaceship? What else is going on in space at the same time, and then just expand from there and have a lot of fun and really just think about what the story is that you’re trying to tell.”

Maybe as that universe grows, Roy will be around to share some tips and tricks. She does have another LEGO adventure in the offing, though she can’t spill the news just yet.

Until then, she said, “May the Fourth be with you.”