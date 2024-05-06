Menu

Canada

Speed cameras making positive impact in Guelph, city says

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 6, 2024 5:00 am
1 min read
A sign for a speed camera is seen in Mississauga on July 26, 2022. View image in full screen
A sign for a speed camera is seen in Mississauga on July 26, 2022. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
The City of Guelph believes automated speed cameras are making a difference.

On Wednesday, they issued a news release announcing the data collected from the first eight locations since the program was launched last August.

The report claims the automated speed cameras in designated school zones resulted in vehicles being driven an average of 8 km/h slower.

One example they cite is Ironwood Road near Scottsdale Drive where the average speed was 43 km/h. After the camera was installed, the average speed was 33 km/h.

The same report also says drivers who travel in areas with a speed camera are three times more likely to drive under the posted speed limit.

They say motorists who travel on Stephanie Drive are six times more likely to drive under the posted speed limit with the presence of a speed camera compared to before.

Four school zones saw automated speed cameras installed on Wednesday: McMann Street (Ecole Arbour Vista Public School), Lee Street (William C. Winegard Public School), Dublin Street North (Central Public School), and June Avenue (June Avenue Public School).

The cameras are rotated to different school zones every three months. There are 16 more locations being planned between August 1, 2024 and May 1, 2025.

