Crime

64 charges laid following drug trafficking operation at northwest Calgary CTrain stations

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 12:59 pm
1 min read
The Calgary Police Service said between April 16 and April 25, eight people were charged with 64 criminal offences in relation to drug trafficking, possession of weapons and the proceeds of crime. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service said between April 16 and April 25, eight people were charged with 64 criminal offences in relation to drug trafficking, possession of weapons and the proceeds of crime. TPH
Calgary police say they have laid more than 60 charges following an operation aimed at curbing drug trafficking in CTrain stations in the city’s northwest.

In January, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said it noticed an increase in localized overdoses and behaviour consistent with drug trafficking, including open drug use and violence at CTrain stations in northwest Calgary.

CPS said it partnered with investigative units and Calgary Transit peace officers to launch an operation to address the “ongoing safety concerns and to disrupt the drug-trafficking.”

CPS said between April 16 and April 25, eight people were charged with 64 criminal offences in relation to drug trafficking, possession of weapons and the proceeds of crime.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“While it is important to hold those responsible for the violence and drug-trafficking accountable, we recognize that some of the individuals charged may be suffering from addiction and require resources and assistance,” said Insp. Jeff Pennoyer with the Calgary Police Service.  “The accused persons in this investigation were provided information that would connect them to organizations in Calgary that can assist with social supports, and information on the Drug Treatment Court and the Calgary Indigenous Court for additional support throughout the court process.”

A breakdown of the charges included 16 counts of drug trafficking, nine counts of possession for the purpose of drug trafficking, 22 counts of possession of the proceeds of crime, six counts of possession of a concealed weapon and 11 counts of breach of conditions.

