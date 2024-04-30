2nd Kitchener teen arrested in connection with convenience store robberies

Waterloo regional police say a second teen has been arrested in connection with several robberies which took place in Kitchener.
Two weeks ago, police announced that they had arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a robbery at a store near Westwood Drive and Westmount Road shortly after midnight on April 10.
After arresting the teen, police say officers searched a home in Kitchener where they found evidence from two other robberies, including one that occurred at a convenience store on Strasburg Road at Block Line Road late in the evening on April 12.
On Friday, police arrested another 17-year-old before searching another home, where they say they found evidence in connection with the three robberies.
He is facing a lengthy list of charges, including robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession under $5,000.
There were three people who were involved in the two robberies that police provided information about.
