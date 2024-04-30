Man fights for his life after shooting in St-Hubert: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 50s is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting late Monday in the Longueuil borough of St-Hubert.

Gunshots were reported just after 11 p.m. Monday from inside an apartment building on Mackay near Regent Street.

The victim was sent to hospital with gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to Longueuil Police spokesperson Ghislain Vallière, who said officials fear for his life.

A perimeter has been established in the residential area surrounding the home.

Longueuil police are still searching for suspects who are said to have been seen fleeing in a vehicle, according to witness accounts.

No arrest have been made.

Vallière said the reason behind the shooting remains unknown to investigators.

A command post is on site as police speak with witnesses.