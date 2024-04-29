SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Leafs sign Grebyonkin to entry-level contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2024 1:23 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Nikita Grebyonkin to a three-year, entry-level contract, the NHL club announced Monday.

The contract, which comes into effect immediately, carries an average annual value of US$875,000.

The 21-year-old recently helped Metallurg Magnitogorsk win the Kontinental Hockey League’s Gagarin Cup. He had 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 67 regular-season games and six points (three goals, three assists) in 23 playoff contests.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Leafs hope to capitalize on momentum in first home game vs. Boston'
Leafs hope to capitalize on momentum in first home game vs. Boston
Story continues below advertisement

The Serov, Russia native has 67 points (28 goals, 39 assists) in 121 career regular season KHL games split between Metallurg and Amur Khabarovsk.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Grebyonkin won the KHL’s rookie of the year award in 2022-23.

Trending Now

The six-foot-two, 195-pound forward was selected by Toronto in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2022 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices