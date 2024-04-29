Menu

Crime

Off-duty Belleville cop catches wanted man stealing, police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 29, 2024 10:42 am
1 min read
An off-duty police officer arrested a man wanted on theft and breach charges after police say he noticed a suspect stealing while shopping Sunday. View image in full screen
An off-duty police officer arrested a man wanted on theft and breach charges after police say he noticed a suspect stealing while shopping Sunday. Darryn Davis/Global News
A man wanted on theft charges was arrested after Belleville police say an off-duty officer caught him stealing over the weekend.

The officer was shopping at a business in the north end Sunday when police say he saw a man trying to leave the store without paying.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The suspect was arrested and police learned he was wanted on other theft and breach of probation charges.

A 39-year-old man with no fixed address has been charged with an additional count of theft.

The man was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court May 16.

 

