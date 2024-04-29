Off-duty Belleville cop catches wanted man stealing, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted on theft charges was arrested after Belleville police say an off-duty officer caught him stealing over the weekend.

The officer was shopping at a business in the north end Sunday when police say he saw a man trying to leave the store without paying.

The suspect was arrested and police learned he was wanted on other theft and breach of probation charges.

A 39-year-old man with no fixed address has been charged with an additional count of theft.

The man was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court May 16.