Regina police arrest, charge 16-year-old following robbery, bear spray incident

A youth was arrested and charged in connection with the robbery of a business robbery in which bear spray was allegedly used.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) stated the incident occurred on Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to a robbery in progress at a business in the 2300 block of Victoria Avenue East.

“It was reported a male entered the business, produced and pointed a bear spray canister at an employee and left with items from the business,” police stated in a release.

“The bear spray was not deployed. Police attended and located a male youth matching the suspect description in the immediate area who was arrested without incident. The bear spray canister was recovered.”

The 16-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with robbery., resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused will make his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Monday morning.