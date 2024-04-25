Menu

Crime

Man charged with triple attempted murder following stabbings in Madoc Twp.: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 12:35 pm
1 min read
A closeup of an OPP crest on a shirt. View image in full screen
A Tweed, Ont., man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following multiple stabbings north of Madoc on April 24, 2024. File photo
A man faces three counts of attempted murder following several stabbings in Madoc Township, Ont., on Wednesday night.

Central Hastings OPP say officers responded to reported assaults that occurred between 11:30 p.m. and midnight.

Police determined that a man first travelled in a taxi to McCann Crescent in Eldorado, 10 kilometres north of the village of Madoc. He allegedly stabbed the 59-year-old male driver who suffered life-threatening injuries.

The OPP says the victim drove himself to a nearby gas station and was later transported to a hospital in Kingston.

Police say the suspect also assaulted a man and woman, ages 64 and 59, inside a home. Both were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The OPP says the suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle and was later located driving on Hwy. 62. He was arrested without incident.

Matthew Helm, 36 of Tweed, Ont., was charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count each of break and enter with the intent to commit an indictable offence, theft of a motor vehicle and mischief over $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on May 2.

“Investigators believe there was no safety risk to the general public during the incident,” the OPP stated Thursday.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

