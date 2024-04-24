Menu

Crime

Man accused of Victoria carjackings arrested a third time in as many days

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 24, 2024 6:11 pm
2 min read
B.C. woman still reeling from carjacking in downtown Victoria
WATCH: A man is facing a slew of charges after an alleged carjacking in downtown Victoria that ended with the vehicle smashed up and the suspect in custody. As Kylie Stanton reports, it was the suspect's second offence in as many days.
The man accused in a carjacking rampage in Victoria on Monday has been arrested again, this time for allegedly breaking into a home.

Victoria police say Seth Packer was arrested Tuesday evening, after allegedly entering an occupied home in the North Jubilee area and stealing a wallet.

“After the same individual caused two motor vehicle collisions, attempted to steal several vehicles and was successful on one of the attempts, and is now entering into peoples’ homes without consent, all in a matter of days, it is a miracle that no one has been seriously hurt or injured,” Victoria Police Chief Del Manak.

“Repeat offenders like this put a significant strain on our resources and pose a risk to community safety. We will continue to work within our means to prevent further harm to the public, which includes advocating for Mr. Packer to remain in custody. Ultimately, that decision is up to the courts.”

Police say he tried to get into an occupied and idling vehicle in the 1800 block of Fort Street, but was blocked by the driver. He was arrested shortly afterward in the 1900 block of Fort Street.

It was Packer’s third arrest in as many days.

On Sunday, Packer was arrested for trying to steal an occupied vehicle in the 2900 block of Shelbourne Street. The vehicle’s owner had to physically remove him, according to police.

He was charged with attempted theft of a motor vehicle and released with conditions.

Then, on Monday, he allegedly knocked a woman to the ground and stole her Tesla. Police say he crashed that car into two others before trying to steal a third occupied vehicle before being arrested.

He was charged with multiple offences in the Monday incidents and subsequently released again on conditions, according to police.

New charges of break and enter, attempted robbery and attempted theft of a motor vehicle have now been approved, police said.

