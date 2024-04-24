Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by truck in Montreal’s east end, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police launched an investigation after a pedestrian was hit by a truck in the city’s east end Wednesday.

Authorities were called around 1:30 p.m. to the scene at the corner of Sherbrooke and Robert-Chevalier streets in Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The 37-year-old woman was seriously injured and taken to hospital. Her condition was critical as of 3:45 p.m., according to police.

Police said the driver of the truck, a 61-year-old man, was taken in to talk to investigators.

The area was closed off to traffic.