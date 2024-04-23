Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec adds more virtual wards to increase at-home medical care

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted April 23, 2024 6:16 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec expanding its at-home health care program to more hospitals'
Quebec expanding its at-home health care program to more hospitals
WATCH: Quebec is expanding its virtual home care program to more hospitals across the province. It allows people who have been hospitalized to go home sooner while still receiving care. Experts say it’s a step in the right direction but it should not be the only resource. Global’s Gloria Henirquez reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec is expanding its virtual home care program to more hospitals across the province.

The program allows people who have been hospitalized to go home sooner while still receiving care.

Experts say it’s a step in the right direction, but warn that it’s not a one-stop solution.

The program was pioneered by the Jewish General Hospital at the height of the pandemic.

Its director, Erin Cook, says that since the implementation in 2022, it has allowed the hospital to monitor almost 1,000 patients recovering at home from hip and knee surgeries or robotic hysterectomies, for example, with great success.

“One hundred per cent of our patients tell us that they prefer hospital at home than in-person care. They rate their overall satisfaction at 93 per cent,” Cooke said.

Story continues below advertisement

Now the same model is available in five new hospitals across the province:

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.
  • Pierre-Boucher hospital
  • Anna-Laberge hospital
  • Hôtel-dieu de Lévis
  • McGill University Health Centre (MUHC)
  • University of Montreal Hospital Center (CHUM) (Montreal)

Quebec’s minister responsible for seniors says she believes it will help free up hospital beds and provide services to more patients.

“They remain a client of the hospital where all their services remain intact,” Sonia Bélanger said.

More on Health

Patients’ rights advocate Paul Brunet says the program is good as long as patients feel safe using the technology and are well followed.

“You will have more beds available because patients will be sent home faster but we have a very sad experience of patients being sent home too fast. Sometimes they come back in an ambulance,” Brunet said.

Brunet also believes at-home care programs, such as the Soins intensifs à domicile (SIAD), spearheaded by the Verdun CLSC, remain the better option.

Trending Now

Dr. Eveline Gaillardetz, one of 15 doctors in the program, says virtual care wards are a step in the right direction but not the only solution.

She hopes patients who participate will be able to have continued access to care.

“They must maintain strong medical oversight based in a CLSC so we can provide followups. These patients often have chronic diseases,” Gaillardetz said.

Story continues below advertisement

The province plans to add more virtual wards in another four hospitals across Quebec by the end of the year.

Click to play video: 'Non-profit offering at-home health care gets $1.2M boost from Quebec'
Non-profit offering at-home health care gets $1.2M boost from Quebec
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices