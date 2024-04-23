$8M worth of illicit cannabis plants seized from warehouse in Niagara Falls: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Six people are facing charges following a raid on an illicit cannabis grow-op in the south end of Niagara Falls, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police estimate some 15,000 plants were seized last Wednesday from an abandoned warehouse on Don Murie Street.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators say tips from the public about a “strong cannabis odour” emanating from the production facility spurred on a probe.

It’s estimated the plants confiscated by OPP and Niagara Regional Police had a street value of almost $8 million.

All six connected with the seizure are facing a charge of cultivating cannabis without authorization and are expected to appear in a St. Catharines court on May 30.