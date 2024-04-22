Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Body found in creek near Big White, police launch homicide investigation

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 3:18 pm
1 min read
A man and his son were travelling along the 201 Forest Service Road towards Big White on Saturday when they spotted a body in a creek.
A man and his son were travelling along the 201 Forest Service Road towards Big White on Saturday when they spotted a body in a creek. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A body was spotted by an ATVer this weekend and police have since confirmed that the grisly discovery sparked a homicide investigation.

A man and his son were travelling along the 201 Forest Service Road towards Big White on Saturday when they spotted a body in a creek.

“We can confirm it is being investigated as a homicide,” said Cpl. James Grandy of the BC RCMP. “The investigation is in its preliminary stages, with no identified risk to the public.”

Click to play video: 'Big White navigating ‘challenging’ conditions'
Big White navigating ‘challenging’ conditions
Trending Now

The BC Coroners Service is working with police to help identify the victim.

Story continues below advertisement

Asking anyone who may have been on the 201 Forest Service Road over the past two weeks and seen anything suspicious can call the Southeast District major crime unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices