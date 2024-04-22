Body found in creek near Big White, police launch homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A body was spotted by an ATVer this weekend and police have since confirmed that the grisly discovery sparked a homicide investigation.

A man and his son were travelling along the 201 Forest Service Road towards Big White on Saturday when they spotted a body in a creek.

“We can confirm it is being investigated as a homicide,” said Cpl. James Grandy of the BC RCMP. “The investigation is in its preliminary stages, with no identified risk to the public.”

The BC Coroners Service is working with police to help identify the victim.

Asking anyone who may have been on the 201 Forest Service Road over the past two weeks and seen anything suspicious can call the Southeast District major crime unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.