Search warrant executed, suspect arrested after Richmond Hill currency exchange robbery

A search warrant was executed and a suspect was arrested after a gunpoint robbery at a currency exchange business in Richmond Hill last month, police say.

York Regional Police said the robbery happened at around 11 a.m. on March 15 in the area of Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie Drive.

Three suspects entered the business, at least one of whom was armed with a gun, police said.

Police allege the suspects assaulted a male victim before fleeing with merchandise from the business.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated and was released, police said.

Last Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at an Ajax home and a man was taken into custody.

“Police located a quantity of cocaine and fentanyl, as well as ammunition and an extended magazine for a firearm,” officers say.

A 21-year-old Ajax resident has been charged with a number of offences, including failing to comply with an undertaking.

Police said two suspects are still outstanding. Officers described them as men, around 30 years old with average builds, between five feet seven inches and six feet tall.

All suspects were reportedly wearing hooded sweaters, dark pants and face masks.

Anyone with information or video footage from the area around the time of the robbery was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.