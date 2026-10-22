Man charged with murder in death of 20-year-old in Regina

A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in relation to the death of a 20-year-old earlier this month in Regina.
The 20-year-old victim was identified by police as Deandre Lagimodiere. He was shot in the North Central area of the city on Oct. 3 and died at the scene in the 1300 block of Robinson Street, the Regina Police Service said in a news release Thursday.
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Its major crimes unit, forensic identification unit and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service investigated. A 25-year-old suspect was arrested in the 700 block of McTavish Street Wednesday on an outstanding warrant, police said.
He was charged with first-degree murder and was expected to make his first court appearance in Regina provincial court on Thursday morning.
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