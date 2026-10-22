Canadian convicted in U.S. terror plot gets 50 more years for stabbing prison staff

An Ontario man convicted of plotting a terrorist attack in the U.S. has been handed an additional 50-year sentence for stabbing two American prison staff.
The U.S. Department of Justice says Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy was an inmate at U.S. Penitentiary Allenwood in Pennsylvania when he stabbed two correctional officers in December 2020.
It says the weapon, made from part of a steel desk in his cell, was used to stab one guard’s hand and the other guard’s head and face, causing the latter to lose his right eye.
Get breaking National news
Officials also say a note in El Bahnasawy’s sock made reference to a terrorist attack for the Islamic State, and a pledge of allegiance to the group was found in his cell.
- Closing arguments conclude in trial of man accused of killing Tori Dunn
- Toddler in critical condition after group of children struck by vehicle in Oshawa
- RCMP investigate potential criminal activity following overdoses in rural N.B.
- Russia frees American prisoner after over 4 years during a U.S. envoy visit
He has been serving a sentence for plotting bombings and shootings on behalf of ISIS in New York City.
The 28-year-old pleaded guilty in November 2025 to multiple counts of assault, assault with intent to commit murder, and possession of contraband inside a prison as well as providing material support to ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization. The additional sentence will be served consecutive to his previous 40-year conviction.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.