Okanagan weather: Dry, mild week ahead, changes for the weekend

Temperatures will make their way into the mid-teens Monday afternoon under a sunny sky before falling toward the freezing mark Monday night.
A mix of sun and cloud returns to the region on Tuesday with the mercury likely cracking into the 20s C late in the day.
Clouds roll in Wednesday with a daytime high in the mid-to-upper teens with a slight chance of showers before conditions cool further into the mid-teens Thursday in the clouds.
Much-needed moisture finally arrives by the end of Friday with a high in the mid-teens.
The best chance of a soaking rain, however, is over the weekend with steady rain possible Saturday and lingering showers Sunday with highs in the mid-teens.
