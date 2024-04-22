Okanagan weather: Dry, mild week ahead, changes for the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Temperatures will make their way into the mid-teens Monday afternoon under a sunny sky before falling toward the freezing mark Monday night.

A mix of sun and cloud returns to the region on Tuesday with the mercury likely cracking into the 20s C late in the day.

Clouds roll in Wednesday with a daytime high in the mid-to-upper teens with a slight chance of showers before conditions cool further into the mid-teens Thursday in the clouds.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Much-needed moisture finally arrives by the end of Friday with a high in the mid-teens.

The best chance of a soaking rain, however, is over the weekend with steady rain possible Saturday and lingering showers Sunday with highs in the mid-teens.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.