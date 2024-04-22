Menu

Okanagan weather: Dry, mild week ahead, changes for the weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 1:40 pm
Dry weather sticks around for the last full work week of April. View image in full screen
Dry weather sticks around for the last full work week of April. SkyTracker Weather
Temperatures will make their way into the mid-teens Monday afternoon under a sunny sky before falling toward the freezing mark Monday night.

A mix of sun and cloud returns to the region on Tuesday with the mercury likely cracking into the 20s C late in the day.

Clouds roll in Wednesday with a daytime high in the mid-to-upper teens with a slight chance of showers before conditions cool further into the mid-teens Thursday in the clouds.

Much-needed moisture finally arrives by the end of Friday with a high in the mid-teens.

The best chance of a soaking rain, however, is over the weekend with steady rain possible Saturday and lingering showers Sunday with highs in the mid-teens.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

