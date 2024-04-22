Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman battle in new trailer

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 1:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Movie Trailer: Deadpool & Wolverine'
Movie Trailer: Deadpool & Wolverine
WARNING: Video contains graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised. Marvel comic characters Deadpool and Wolverine unite in this sequel to Deadpool 2 as Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) team up in this 34th installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is slated to open in theatres in Canada on July 26.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are facing off.

On Monday morning, Marvel Studios — via Reynolds — dropped a trailer for the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, teasing the third Deadpool movie with plenty of salty language, explosions and fighting between the real-life pals.

“Hi peanut,” Deadpool says in the trailer’s opening as he approaches a barfly Wolverine, who’s apparently drowning his sorrows in a dark pub.

“I’m going to need you to come with me right now,” he adds, in a pitch to recruit Wolverine to help him save the world.

Set to Madonna’s 1989 hit Like a Prayer, the trailer proves why the new movie marks Marvel Studios’ first R-rated film — numerous F-bombs and a painful claws-to-the-groin moment all happen within the first minute.

Story continues below advertisement
Trending Now

The other big reveal is that Deadpool and Wolverine will go up against one of X-Men’s most dangerous villains of all time, Cassandra Nova, played by The Crown’s Emma Corrin.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

We’re ready.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is in theatres July 26. Watch the expletive-filled trailer, top.

Click to play video: 'The Robinsons respond to Ryan Reynolds’ ‘The Graduate’ reference'
The Robinsons respond to Ryan Reynolds’ ‘The Graduate’ reference
Story continues below advertisement
More on Entertainment
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices