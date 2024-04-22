‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman battle in new trailer

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are facing off.
On Monday morning, Marvel Studios — via Reynolds — dropped a trailer for the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, teasing the third Deadpool movie with plenty of salty language, explosions and fighting between the real-life pals.
“Hi peanut,” Deadpool says in the trailer’s opening as he approaches a barfly Wolverine, who’s apparently drowning his sorrows in a dark pub.
“I’m going to need you to come with me right now,” he adds, in a pitch to recruit Wolverine to help him save the world.
Set to Madonna’s 1989 hit Like a Prayer, the trailer proves why the new movie marks Marvel Studios’ first R-rated film — numerous F-bombs and a painful claws-to-the-groin moment all happen within the first minute.
The other big reveal is that Deadpool and Wolverine will go up against one of X-Men’s most dangerous villains of all time, Cassandra Nova, played by The Crown’s Emma Corrin.
“Deadpool & Wolverine” is in theatres July 26. Watch the expletive-filled trailer, top.
