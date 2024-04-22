Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sources say Honda to build electric vehicles and battery plant in Alliston, Ont.

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2024 11:11 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Honda considering $18.4-billion EV plant in Canada'
Honda considering $18.4-billion EV plant in Canada
Related: As the federal government plans to end the sale of gas-powered passenger vehicles by 2035, Honda is reportedly considering making an $18.4-billion investment to build electric vehicles in Canada. Abigail Bimman looks at the small Ontario town that could be at the centre of the deal, and what it could mean for Canada's EV future – Jan 8, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Honda Canada is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant near its auto manufacturing facility in Alliston, Ont., where it also plans to produce fully electric vehicles.

The Canadian Press has learned that the federal and Ontario governments will make the announcement this week.

Senior sources with information on the project confirmed the deal but were not yet able to give any dollar figures.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford this morning told a First Nations conference that there will be an announcement this week about a new deal that he said will be double the size of a Volkswagen deal announced last year.

That EV battery plant set to be built in St. Thomas, Ont., comes with a $7-billion capital price tag.

Trending Now

The Honda facility will be the third electric vehicle battery plant in Ontario, following in the footsteps of Volkswagen and a Stellantis LG plant in Windsor, Ont., and while those two deals involved billions of dollars in production subsidies as a way of competing with the United States’ Inflation Reduction Act subsidies, Honda’s is expected to involve capital commitments and tax credits.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices