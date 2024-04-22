Spice Girls reunite, perform at Victoria Beckham’s 50th — is a tour coming?

Send this page to someone via email

The Spice Girls partied like it was 1997 while celebrating Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party.

The iconic British girl group reunited on Saturday at the star-studded soirée and performed an impromptu rendition of their hit Stop, delighting guests and Victoria’s husband David Beckham.

David posted an Instagram video of the five former bandmates belting the lyrics and dancing along to the song’s original choreography.

“Stop right now, thank you very much,” the women sang as they held their hands out and swayed to the beat.

“I mean come on,” the former soccer captain captioned the post.

Fans praised David for capturing the moment and “giving the people what they want,” one commenter wrote. Evidently, more Spice Girls.

Victoria reposted the video with the caption: “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much!”

She also shared a group photo that the former bandmates took together during the party.

The Spice Girls, comprising Victoria, Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm, reigned as pop culture icons in the 1990s, promoting their signature brand of girl power with lyrics on sisterhood and women’s empowerment. Their 1996 debut album Spice is still the highest-selling album by a girl group.

Halliwell left the band in 1998 and the group officially split up in 2000, but they’ve occasionally reunited for performances since then. The last time all five took the stage together was in 2012 for the closing ceremony of the London Olympics.

But according to one of the Spice Girls, a reunion tour could be on the horizon.

Brown, i.e. Scary Spice, reposted David’s video of the band performing Stop to her Instagram story and wrote, “About last night #tourdatescomingsoon,” the Guardian reports.

Last month, Brown hinted that the Spice Girls were working on something “really good” together on NBC’s Today with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

When pushed on whether that meant a reunion tour was in the works, Brown stiffened under the pressure and said, “Oh, I’m going to get in trouble. I’m not saying anything. OK, bye!” before walking off the set to laughter from the hosts.

The Spice Girls previously embarked on a European tour in 2019, though Victoria, i.e. Posh Spice, was notably absent.

In March 2023, to mark the 25th anniversary of their hit Stop, the Spice Girls came together and shot an updated music video for the song, using their original choreography and costumes.

Victoria’s 50th birthday party was held at Oswald’s, a private members club in London’s upscale Mayfair neighbourhood. The pop star-turned-fashion designer has been seen sporting crutches in recent months due to a foot injury and was seen leaving her party on husband David’s back.

View image in full screen David Beckham carries Victoria Beckham on his back as the pair leave Victoria’s 50th Birthday Party at Oswald’s on April 20, 2024 in London, England. Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

A number of famous celebrities attended the festivities, including Hollywood actors Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek and Eva Longoria. Fellow Brits Gordon Ramsay and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley were also in attendance.