2 men arrested after selling fake iPhones in boxes full of rice or sand: Toronto police

Toronto Police arrested two men in relation to a fake iPhone scam where the cellphone boxes contained rice or sand.
Police allege the men have been defrauding people since 2021 using Facebook Marketplace.
Investigators said they would advertise the phones online and then arrange to meet up with potential victims.
“The men sold fraudulent phones that resembled Apple iPhones, or provided cell phone boxes that contained rice or sand,” police said.
Police allege fake receipts were provided for the phones to make it look authentic.
“Several of the interactions with victims have resulted in physical altercations, and the victims were struck and robbed of their cash by the men,” police said.
The men would then drive off in a white Honda Civic.
After an investigation and several search warrants, two men were arrested.
A 25-year-old man from Brampton and a 25-year-old man from Mississauga are facing several charges including fraud, robbery, possession of proceeds of crime, among others.
During the search warrants, police said officers seized a large amount of currency, fake cell phone boxes containing rice and other evidence.
Police said they believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
