Two people were rescued from a car after it crashed into two parked cars overnight in London, Ont.

The London Fire Department tweeted about the incident shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

It took place on Briarhill Avenue, just north of Huron Street.

Fire crews say the two victims’ injuries are unknown and that they’ve passed the investigation to London police.