Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Airbus workers at Quebec plant reject company’s third contract offer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2024 2:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Boeing whistleblower says entire 787 Dreamliner fleet should be grounded'
Boeing whistleblower says entire 787 Dreamliner fleet should be grounded
RELATED - Boeing whistleblower says entire 787 Dreamliner fleet should be grounded
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Unionized workers at an Airbus assembly plant north of Montreal have rejected a contract offer for the third time.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents about 1,300 workers at the Mirabel, Que. facility, says nearly 70 per cent of its members voted against the agreement in principle.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Union spokesman Éric Rancourt says negotiators thought they had reached a deal that would satisfy members, but the vote shows that wasn’t the case.

Earlier in this month, workers massively rejected a second offer from the employer, with almost all of them voting in favour of strike action.

Trending Now

The proposed five-year contract included a wage increase of eight per cent in the first year, followed by annual increases of three or four per cent.

Airbus has previously said it is committed to reaching a new collective agreement that is fair for both parties while ensuring the long-term success of the A220 plane, which is assembled at the plant.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices