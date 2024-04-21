Menu

Canada

RCMP seek help in search for missing kayakers off Vancouver Island

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted April 21, 2024 12:55 pm
1 min read
Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are hoping for tips to help locate a pair of missing kayakers. File photo - B.C. RCMP Divisional Headquarters sign in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. View image in full screen
Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are hoping for tips to help locate a pair of missing kayakers. File photo - B.C. RCMP Divisional Headquarters sign in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for two men who went missing while kayaking between Island View Beach and D’Arcy Island.

Daniel MacAlpine, 36, and Nicolas West, 26, were last known to be kayaking in a teal blue fiberglass, two-person kayak on Saturday, April 20 at around 2:15 p.m.

MacAlpine is described as approximately five-foot-10 weighing 150 pounds.

West is about six-foot-five and 170 pounds.

Members of the RCMP, Central Saanich Police Department, PEMO Search and Rescue, Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and Canadian Coast have been called in to conduct search efforts, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding MacAlpine and West’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

