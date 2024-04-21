Menu

Fire

Wildfire near Oliver, B.C., now held

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted April 21, 2024 12:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Difficult Canadian wildfire season expected to start early'
Difficult Canadian wildfire season expected to start early
REALATED VIDEO: With Canada's wildfire season already active in parts of the country, Canadians are being warned to brace for the worst after 2023's record-breaking burn. – Apr 10, 2024
A wildfire that sparked near Oliver, B.C., is now being classified as held, meaning it is not expected to spread further.

The blaze near the Dutton Creek area east of Highway 97 was spotted Saturday afternoon.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

It grew to roughly 4.37 hectares, and according to BC Wildfire Service, it is believed to be human-caused.

There are currently 115 wildfires burning across the province, including 13 that were identified in the last 24 hours.

Five fires are classified as out of control, six are being held, and the other 104 are considered under control.

Of the 115 wildfires, BC Wildfire Service says 81 were caused by lightning, 27 were started by people, and the remaining seven don’t yet have an exact cause.

