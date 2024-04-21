Wildfire near Oliver, B.C., now held

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire that sparked near Oliver, B.C., is now being classified as held, meaning it is not expected to spread further.

The blaze near the Dutton Creek area east of Highway 97 was spotted Saturday afternoon.

It grew to roughly 4.37 hectares, and according to BC Wildfire Service, it is believed to be human-caused.

There are currently 115 wildfires burning across the province, including 13 that were identified in the last 24 hours.

Five fires are classified as out of control, six are being held, and the other 104 are considered under control.

Of the 115 wildfires, BC Wildfire Service says 81 were caused by lightning, 27 were started by people, and the remaining seven don’t yet have an exact cause.