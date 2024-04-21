Menu

Crime

More than $33,000 in drugs uncovered during police search in Mississauga, Ont.

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted April 21, 2024 11:41 am
After a driver fled from a police traffic stop, officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle and a property in Mississauga, Ont. View image in full screen
After a driver fled from a police traffic stop, officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle and a property in Mississauga, Ont. PRP / Handout
Two people from Mississauga, Ont., are facing a combined total of around 20 criminal charges after a search warrant uncovered a loaded firearm, cocaine, fentanyl and crack.

Peel police say they attempted to initiate a traffic stop near Millcreek Drive on April 6, when the driver fled from officers.

Following the incident, officers obtained a search warrant for the car and a property associated with the driver.

Upon investigation, police found and seized a loaded firearm and a quantity of drugs with an estimated value of at least $33,000.

Peel Regional Police subsequently arrested and charged two individuals, a 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both from Mississauga.

