More than $33,000 in drugs uncovered during police search in Mississauga, Ont.

Two people from Mississauga, Ont., are facing a combined total of around 20 criminal charges after a search warrant uncovered a loaded firearm, cocaine, fentanyl and crack.
Peel police say they attempted to initiate a traffic stop near Millcreek Drive on April 6, when the driver fled from officers.
Following the incident, officers obtained a search warrant for the car and a property associated with the driver.
Upon investigation, police found and seized a loaded firearm and a quantity of drugs with an estimated value of at least $33,000.
Peel Regional Police subsequently arrested and charged two individuals, a 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both from Mississauga.
- Arrest made after police issue emergency alert about ‘dangerous man’ in Bible Hill, N.S.
- Trump trial set to hear opening statements Monday as another delay denied
- Man in critical condition after setting himself on fire near NYC courthouse
- ‘They knew’: Victims of sexual abuse by Ontario youth leader sue Anglican Church
Comments