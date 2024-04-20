Vancouver police investigating car mischief in West End neighbourhood

Some residents in Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood have reported that someone has been targeting vehicles in the area.
Global News spoke with a resident, who wished to remain unnamed, who said his vehicle was targeted.
He said his tires were deflated with lentils.
Someone also reportedly left a note on a window that said, “Eat the rich.”
Vancouver police said it has received numerous reports of mischief to vehicles in the neighbourhood.
No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.
