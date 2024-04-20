Menu

Crime

Vancouver police investigating car mischief in West End neighbourhood

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 20, 2024 6:25 pm
1 min read
An "Eat the Rich" letter was left on a window that had its tires deflated, according to a resident. View image in full screen
An "Eat the Rich" letter was left on a window that had its tires deflated, according to a resident. Submitted
Some residents in Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood have reported that someone has been targeting vehicles in the area.

Global News spoke with a resident, who wished to remain unnamed, who said his vehicle was targeted.

He said his tires were deflated with lentils.

Someone also reportedly left a note on a window that said, “Eat the rich.”

Vancouver police said it has received numerous reports of mischief to vehicles in the neighbourhood.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Crime forces owner of White Rock paddleboard business to give up storefront
