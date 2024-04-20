Vancouver police investigating car mischief in West End neighbourhood

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Some residents in Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood have reported that someone has been targeting vehicles in the area.

Global News spoke with a resident, who wished to remain unnamed, who said his vehicle was targeted.

He said his tires were deflated with lentils.

Someone also reportedly left a note on a window that said, “Eat the rich.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Vancouver police said it has received numerous reports of mischief to vehicles in the neighbourhood.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.