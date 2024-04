See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A fire broke out a multi-unit home in 1100 block of Wascana Street in Regina early Saturday morning.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Regina Fire Department said crews received a call shortly after 3 a.m., and police blocked off several intersections in the area.

More to come.