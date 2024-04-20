Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police make arrest in arson, theft at Red River College

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted April 20, 2024 10:36 am
1 min read
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters as seen in this file photo. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with a theft and arson earlier this year at Red River College’s Exchange District campus.

Officials said that, on Feb. 23, an individual stole thousands of dollars worth of electronic equipment from the college’s Princess Street location and then set fire to the premises.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Treysten Porteous, 23, was arrested on April 18. He faces charges involving arson and theft over $5,000.

