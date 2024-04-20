Winnipeg police make arrest in arson, theft at Red River College

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with a theft and arson earlier this year at Red River College’s Exchange District campus.

Officials said that, on Feb. 23, an individual stole thousands of dollars worth of electronic equipment from the college’s Princess Street location and then set fire to the premises.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Treysten Porteous, 23, was arrested on April 18. He faces charges involving arson and theft over $5,000.