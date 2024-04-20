Menu

Traffic

Five-vehicle crash sends 5 people to hospital Saturday morning: Toronto police

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted April 20, 2024 9:51 am
1 min read
EMS transported five people, including one child, to the hospital after a five-vehicle collision early Saturday morning. Paramedics push a gurney towards an ambulance outside a Toronto hospital on Jan. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
EMS transported five people, including one child, to the hospital after a five-vehicle collision early Saturday morning. Paramedics push a gurney towards an ambulance outside a Toronto hospital on Jan. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Five people were taken to hospital early Saturday following a massive crash in Etobicoke, Toronto police said.

Emergency responders dispatched to Highway 27 and Belfield Road around 3:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a pile-up.

At the scene, officers discovered five vehicles had been involved in the collision.

Paramedics transported five people to hospital, including one child, though injuries are now non-life-threatening, officials said.

Road closures were in effect in both directions near the accident but have since been lifted.

Police confirmed to Global News an investigation is ongoing and that no charges had been laid as of Saturday morning.

