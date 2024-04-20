Five-vehicle crash sends 5 people to hospital Saturday morning: Toronto police

Five people were taken to hospital early Saturday following a massive crash in Etobicoke, Toronto police said.
Emergency responders dispatched to Highway 27 and Belfield Road around 3:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a pile-up.
At the scene, officers discovered five vehicles had been involved in the collision.
Paramedics transported five people to hospital, including one child, though injuries are now non-life-threatening, officials said.
Road closures were in effect in both directions near the accident but have since been lifted.
Police confirmed to Global News an investigation is ongoing and that no charges had been laid as of Saturday morning.
