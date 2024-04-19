Man bites officer after arrest outside library in Marmora, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces multiple charges after OPP say he bit an officer during an incident outside the public library in the village of Marmora, Ont., on Thursday.

Central Hastings OPP say officers responded to a report of a man causing a disturbance at the Marmora and Lake Public Library around 2:30 p.m.. Police were told the man was also trying to enter the library even though it was closed.

Police say investigators located the suspect who “became belligerent” and resisted officers’ attempts to speak with him.

Police allege the man, a 22-year-old from Mamora and Lake, resisted when officers attempted to take him into custody.

Police later said the man bit one officer and attempted to bite another officer.

The man was charged with two counts each of assaulting a peace officer and causing a disturbance and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Police note he also has two outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions in Ontario and one more in New Brunswick.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Friday.