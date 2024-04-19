Menu

Crime

Woolwich man charged in historical sex assault case is local music director

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 11:00 am
1 min read
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A man police said Thursday has been charged with historic sex offences dating from about 15 years ago is involved in the Waterloo Region music scene.

Police said Thursday they arrested Steven Lehmann, 52, of Woolwich, on April 10. Police say he was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Officers began their investigation in March after police were contacted about a sexual assault, that is said to have occurred between 2008 and 2009.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Lehmann has been working with KW Glee since 2010, according to his LinkedIn page, and was serving as producer, arranger and music director, according to the organization’s website. His profile has been removed.

“KW Glee was shocked to find out about the allegations against Steve Lehmann. As soon as we learned about the allegations, Steve was placed on an immediate leave of absence pending the outcome of the matter that is before the courts,” the organization said in a statement to Global News.

“We have been advised that the organization is not implicated in the allegations as they are alleged to have taken place between 2008 and 2009 before KW Glee existed.”

Police say the special victims unit is continuing to investigate.

“We released the name in the event there are other victims, we encourage them and anyone with information to contact us,” a police spokesperson told Global News in an email.

Waterloo police are asking anyone with information to call them at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

