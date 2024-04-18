Menu

Crime

52-year-old man from Woolwich, Ont. charged in alleged historic sexual assault

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 18, 2024 4:42 pm
1 min read
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 52-year-old man from Woolwich in connection with an alleged historic sexual assault.

Officers began their investigation in March after police were contacted about a sexual assault that occurred between 2008 and 2009.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested 52-year-old Steven Lehmann on April 10. Police say he has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Police say the special victims unit is continuing to investigate.

“We released the name in the event there are other victims, we encourage them and anyone with information to contact us,” a police spokesperson told Global News in an email.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

