Rollover crash on Highway 400 sends 2 to hospital

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 10:08 am
1 min read
Two vehicles involved in a roll over crash in Highway 400 in Innisfil.
Two vehicles involved in a roll over crash in Highway 400 in Innisfil. Via X OPP_HSD
Two people were sent to the hospital after a collision on Friday morning in the southbound lane of Highway 400 outside of Innisfil.

Provincial police say two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one rolling over.

Police say the first vehicle was reportedly driving erratically, which resulted in a collision.

The two occupants in the rolled-over vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Police say charges are pending, and clean-up of the highway is continuing.

More to come.

