Rollover crash on Highway 400 sends 2 to hospital

Two people were sent to the hospital after a collision on Friday morning in the southbound lane of Highway 400 outside of Innisfil.
Provincial police say two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one rolling over.
Police say the first vehicle was reportedly driving erratically, which resulted in a collision.
The two occupants in the rolled-over vehicle were taken to the hospital.
Police say charges are pending, and clean-up of the highway is continuing.
