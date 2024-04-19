Rollover crash on Highway 400 sends 2 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were sent to the hospital after a collision on Friday morning in the southbound lane of Highway 400 outside of Innisfil.

Provincial police say two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one rolling over.

Police say the first vehicle was reportedly driving erratically, which resulted in a collision.

The two occupants in the rolled-over vehicle were taken to the hospital.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say charges are pending, and clean-up of the highway is continuing.

Collision: SB #Hwy400/IBR. Two vehicles involved, one rolled over. First vehicle was reportedly driving erratically and resulted in a collision. Two occupants in rolled over vehicle transported to hospital with injuries. Charges pending on, clean up continuing. ^ks pic.twitter.com/bdRzxy3QE7 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 19, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.