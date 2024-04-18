Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City council looking at denser housing in Vancouver’s Shaughnessy neighbourhood

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 18, 2024 10:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Housing legislation could lead to more density in Vancouver’s Shaughnessy neighbourhood'
Housing legislation could lead to more density in Vancouver’s Shaughnessy neighbourhood
B.C.’s new housing legislation could mean the affluent Shaughnessy neighbourhood could have to densify.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C.’s new housing legislation could mean the affluent Shaughnessy neighbourhood will have to densify.

Newly proposed policy and zoning changes could make the sparsely dense area much more compact.

Bill 44, adopted by the Provincial Legislature in November 2023, will allow for increased maximum densities to create new “small-scale, multi-unit housing.”

The bill is forcing cities to allow up to four units on a standard residential lot.

A City of Vancouver staff report said most of the city already complies with the new rules, but the zoning for nearly 600 lots in the first Shaughnessy district, as well as more than 1,100 lots in Kitsilano, will have to be updated.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It is not the first time the Vancouver City Council has looked at increasing density in Shaughnessy.

Story continues below advertisement

Back in November 2023, in a vote of 7-3, the motion to increase housing density in the Vancouver neighbourhood was defeated.

The motion, which was brought forward by Coun. Christine Boyle looked to change bylaws and policies that limit construction in Shaughnessy — one of the least housing-dense neighbourhoods in the city. The motion also was proposing to bring more retail businesses and services to the area.

Trending Now

The only three councillors to vote for the motion were Boyle and the two Green Party councillors, Pete Fry and Adriane Carr. Boyle argued densifying Shaughnessy could help address the city’s housing crisis.

A new city staff report is being conducted and is expected to be presented to the city council in June.

Click to play video: 'Three housing motions before Vancouver City Council'
Three housing motions before Vancouver City Council
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices